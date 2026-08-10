DUBAI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Shamal Holding has appointed Dutco Construction as the main contractor for a new residential project on the site of the former Dubai Zoo in Jumeirah 1, advancing the project into its main construction phase.

The project will transform the former Dubai Zoo site into a low-rise residential community built entirely for leasing, with Shamal retaining ownership of all residences.

The contract award follows the project’s unveiling in June 2025, moving the development from preparatory works into its main construction programme.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, said, “This site carries real meaning for Dubai and for Jumeirah. Our responsibility is to honour that while building something of lasting quality, with a clear vision to create a development that retains its quality and value over the long term.”

The development will comprise 90 residences arranged within low-rise buildings around green spaces, shared courtyards and a central park.