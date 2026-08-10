MATROUH, Egypt, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE-Egypt Heart Programme, under the slogan “From the Heart to the Heart”, has expanded specialised cardiac care services in Egypt with the operation of a mobile cardiac catheterisation unit at El Alamein Model Hospital in Matrouh Governorate and the first cardiac catheterisation procedure performed using the unit.The initiative aims to bring advanced cardiac services to patients in remote areas far from specialised medical facilities.

The step comes as part of the Programme’s efforts to develop a model for mobile cardiac care that enables cardiac catheterisation and interventional services to be delivered to areas that lack specialised facilities, helping expand access to advanced medical services, reduce the need for patients to travel long distances and support rapid response to cases requiring cardiac intervention.

The Programme is based on a partnership between private-sector health and humanitarian organisations in the UAE and Egypt, aimed at bringing together efforts, expertise and capabilities to develop cardiac services, enhance access to specialised care and employ modern technologies to deliver healthcare services with a sustainable impact in line with the health needs of targeted communities.

Dr. Adel Al-Shamry Al-Ajami, an Emirati cardiac surgeon, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chairman of the Emirates Doctors Initiative, and CEO of the Emirates Medical Preparedness and Response Program (Jahiziyah), said the Programme offers a comprehensive cardiac care system that includes early detection, diagnosis and treatment, cardiac catheterisation and interventions, prevention and awareness, in addition to training and qualifying doctors, nurses and technical staff.

Abdullah Zayed Al Falasi, CEO of Dar Al Ber Society, said investment in the health sector should extend beyond treatment to training and empowering medical staff, transferring knowledge and modern technologies, and enhancing preparedness to respond to emergencies and deliver specialised care in remote areas in line with international standards.