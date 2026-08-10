DUBAI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police General Command, in partnership with Union Coop, has launched an awareness campaign to inform sports fans of their obligations and security and safety procedures in stadiums, coinciding with the upcoming kick-off of the ADNOC Pro League for the 2026-2027 football season on 14th August.

The campaign, which comes under the “Your Commitment is Happiness” initiative, will run electronically across Union Coop screens to raise awareness of the obligations outlined in Federal Law No. 8 of 2014 concerning the Security of Sports Facilities and Events, along with the security and safety procedures to be followed inside stadiums.

Lieutenant Nabet Sultan Al Ketbi, Coordinator of the "Your Commitment is Happiness" initiative, said the awareness campaign will run electronically across Union Coop screens to reach shoppers and inform them of their obligations as sports fans in stadiums, along with the security and safety procedures to be followed while cheering and supporting their teams.

He added that the screens will feature a QR code that shoppers can scan to view the main security and safety procedures in stadiums, as well as a list of prohibited items, including glass containers, remote-controlled devices such as drones, pets, sharp objects, fireworks and flares, lasers and other items.

Al Ketbi said, “The initiative works to raise public awareness of the boundaries of fan support and the risks of expressing negative emotions towards others, while ensuring that fans fully understand their obligations under Federal Law No. 8 of 2014 concerning the Security of Sports Facilities and Events.”