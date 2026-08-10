ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is delivering its ‘'Future Entrepreneur’' Programme, in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi in the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, across 31 Majalis throughout Abu Dhabi, giving young participants access to an interactive learning experience designed to foster an entrepreneurial mindset, build innovation and enterprise skills, and prepare the next generation to contribute to the economy of the future.

The programme is being delivered as part of Khalifa Fund’s efforts to extend its educational and developmental initiatives across different areas of the Emirate. It also builds on the role of Majalis as community platforms that host initiatives aimed at developing individual capabilities, while creating an engaging environment for learning, interaction, and skills development.

The programme is an integrated initiative designed to strengthen entrepreneurship culture and develop entrepreneurial capabilities among young participants through a learning environment that combines knowledge with practical application. It helps participants build creative thinking and problem-solving skills, strengthen financial awareness, and understand the fundamentals of developing ideas and transforming them into future business concepts.

The programme follows a learning-by-doing approach through workshops, practical activities, and interactive challenges that encourage participants to think creatively, explore new ideas and solutions, and develop teamwork, presentation, and pitching skills. This practical experience helps build an entrepreneurial mindset that can support them throughout their future educational and professional journeys.

The programme reflects Khalifa Fund’s commitment to helping prepare a generation equipped with the entrepreneurial mindset and skills needed to innovate, create opportunities, and contribute to the economy of the future.