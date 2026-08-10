SHARJAH, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants in the eighth edition of the Ithmar media training programme for children and youth have produced a series of video features in collaboration with 14 government entities across the Emirate of Sharjah, marking the completion of the programme’s intensive practical training phase.

Organised by the Sharjah Press Club (SPC), which is affiliated with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the programme combined theoretical workshops with practical training, giving participants the opportunity to plan, present, and produce visual content.

The videos will be released across SPC’s digital platforms over the coming weeks, showcasing participants’ work and the skills they developed in content creation, photography, visual storytelling, and on-camera presentation.

Before moving into the practical phase, they attended specialised workshops covering news reporting, digital content creation, photography, visual storytelling, and AI-powered content production. These workshops equipped them with the skills needed to produce creative and high-quality content.

Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, said the eighth edition of the Ithmar programme enabled participants to build on what they learned during training workshops by applying those skills in a real production environment.

She emphasised that the programme is part of SGMB's vision to prepare a generation with the skills and tools of modern media, capable of producing professional content that serves the community.

Al Suwaidi added that Ithmar continues to provide aspiring young media creators with opportunities to discover and develop their creative potential, expand their exposure to media and content creation, and acquire skills in an environment that encourages learning, creativity, and teamwork.

As part of the programme’s practical phase, participants produced video content in collaboration with the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA), Sharjah Police General Headquarters, Sharjah Research, Innovation and Technology Park (SPARK), Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, the Sharjah Consultative Council, and Sharjah International Airport Authority.

The practical phase also included content production at the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), Sharjah Safari, Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD), Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), Sharjah Children, Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production Establishment (EKTIFA), and the Sharjah Archaeology Authority.

The experience allowed them to put what they had learned into practice while gaining first-hand insight into government communication and the media content production process.

Throughout the practical phase, they took part in every stage of content production, from developing ideas, conducting research and gathering information to developing media messages and producing digital content for online platforms.

The Ithmar programme remains focused on developing young media talent through training that evolves alongside the changing needs of the media sector.