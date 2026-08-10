DUBAI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract to International Foundation Group (L.L.C.) for groundworks for two residential buildings as part of Phase 3 of City Walk Crestlane, marking the next construction milestone in the continued expansion of the residential community.

The contract covers comprehensive site preparation, excavation, soil improvement, dewatering, and the design and construction of shoring and piling works, enabling the next phase of construction.

The appointment reflects Meraas' continued commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed residential communities while supporting the ongoing evolution of City Walk as one of Dubai's most distinctive mixed-use destinations.

The residential buildings forms part of the wider City Walk Crestlane phase 3 and the masterplan, reinforcing the development's vision of green, connected urban living within one of Dubai's most vibrant neighbourhoods.

The contract forms part of the ongoing ground works being delivered across the residential buildings within Phase 3 of City Walk Crestlane. The development has been designed to balance contemporary architecture with generous open spaces, creating an environment that encourages walkability, recreation and community interaction.

Residents will have access to an extensive range of lifestyle amenities, including swimming pools, sports facilities, a fitness centre, a floating clubhouse and an outdoor cinema, complementing City Walk's established mix of retail, dining, entertainment and public spaces.

As the latest addition to the Crestlane community, Phase 3 reinforces City Walk's continued evolution as a destination where residential, retail, leisure and public spaces come together to create one of Dubai's most compelling urban neighbourhoods.