STOCKHOLM, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Industrial production in Sweden fell by 1.5% year-on-year in June 2026, slipping from an upwardly revised and eight-month high of a 7.6% growth in the previous month.

The latest figure marked the first contraction since March 2025, largely driven by a sharp decline in mining production, down 13.8% after an 8.5% rise in May.

Activity also decreased in the manufacturing sector (-1% vs 7.6%), reflecting weaker output for coke and refined petroleum products (-3.6% vs -5.7%), rubber and plastic products (-4.4% vs 3.6%), and basic metals (-3.8% vs -3.2%), which more than offset increases for textiles, clothing, and leather (3.5% vs 6.3%) and other non-metallic mineral products (7.3% vs 11.1%).

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial output fell by 0.4%, following an upwardly revised 0.6% gain in the preceding period.