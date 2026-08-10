COPENHAGEN, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Denmark’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 1.7% year on year in July, down from 1.9% previously.

In July, Danish consumer prices increased by 1.7% year-over-year, down from 1.9% in June. Core inflation stayed unchanged at 2.3%, the highest level since the start of the year. Danish inflation continues to stay below the Euro area.

Restaurants and hotels drove July inflation, with costs surging 8.1%. Transportation inflation accelerated to 5.5% from 4.5% in the prior month. These gains were partially offset by declining prices in other sectors.

Clothing and footwear price growth eased to 0.9% from 2.3%, while utility costs remained flat. Food and non-alcoholic beverages entered deeper deflation, declining 1.6% compared to a 0.9% drop previously.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, held steady at 2.3%.