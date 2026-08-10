BEIJING, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated in eastern China as Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rains and flooding, with authorities warning that risks remain despite the storm weakening after making landfall.

China’s Xinhua News Agency reported that around 167,900 people had been relocated from high-risk areas on land and at sea in Fujian Province by 7:00 a.m. Monday. Shanghai authorities also evacuated about 215,600 people from vulnerable areas late on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Fujian, including Ningde and Nanping, with some areas facing the possibility of further downpours.

The storm disrupted transport and tourism services. In Fujian, authorities suspended 686 passenger transport routes and 658 train services, closed 234 tourist attractions and canceled dozens of cultural and tourism events.

In Shanghai, LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort was temporarily closed as the typhoon brought heavy rain to the city. Authorities in the district where the resort is located issued the highest-level rainstorm warning and cautioned about possible urban flooding.

Typhoon Dolphin is the 13th storm to hit China this year, according to the National Meteorological Center, which said the typhoon made landfall twice in Zhejiang Province on Sunday.