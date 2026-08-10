KUALA LUMPUR, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Malaysia’s palm oil stockpiles rose by 3.32%, or 84,495 tonnes, to 2.63 million tonnes in July 2026 from 2.54 million tonnes a month earlier, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

According to Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA), MPOB said crude palm oil (CPO) stocks increased 7.24%, or 96,495 tonnes, to 1.43 million tonnes in July 2026 from 1.33 million tonnes in June 2026.

“However, processed palm oil stockpiles eased 0.99% to 1.20 million tonnes from 1.21 million tonnes in June,” it said in its July industry performance report.

On production, MPOB said CPO output increased 9.41%, or 154,183 tonnes, to 1.79 million tonnes from 1.64 million a month earlier, while palm kernel output also rose 10.69% month-on-month to 422,266 tonnes from 381,486 tonnes.

Processed palm oil and palm oil were both down 51.93% to 49,566 tonnes from 103,113 tonnes in June. Palm kernel oil imports advanced 93.12% to 11,545 tonnes, from 5,978 tonnes in the preceding month.