DUBAI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) announced that it will organise the inaugural Dubai Environment Conference & Exhibition 2026 (DECE) from 7–8 September 2026.

Set to take place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai under the theme ‘Protecting Our Environment… Securing Our Future’, the event will bring together key stakeholders to advance environmental dialogue and climate action at the national and regional levels. The conference and exhibition further reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for sustainability and environmental innovation.

DECE 2026 supports the UAE’s broader environmental and sustainability objectives, including those outlined in the National Climate Change Plan 2017–2050, the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the National Green Agenda 2030, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The event will convene decision-makers, government and private-sector representatives, environmental experts and specialists to explore the future of sustainability in Dubai. Through panel discussions, research presentations and expert-led sessions, participants will examine key environmental and climate challenges and showcase initiatives and innovative solutions that advance environmental and climate action. The programme will be complemented by a specialised environmental exhibition.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, said: “The Dubai Environment Conference & Exhibition will bring together leading specialists in sustainability and environmental protection from across the UAE and the wider region. Its inaugural edition reflects Dubai’s commitment to strengthening environmental protection and climate action, both of which are integral to the emirate’s journey towards sustainable growth.

“The event represents an important step in Dubai’s efforts to reinforce its position as a global hub for environmental innovation and leadership. It will strengthen cross-sector cooperation, accelerate environmental and climate action, and contribute to achieving Dubai’s sustainability goals.”

He added that DECE 2026 will provide a platform for government and private-sector entities, academic institutions and environmental experts to exchange knowledge, establish partnerships and identify practical responses to pressing environmental and climate challenges. The event will also explore emerging solutions and advanced technologies that can help accelerate progress towards sustainability.

The conference forms part of DECCA’s efforts to develop integrated frameworks that advance sustainability, facilitate knowledge exchange and showcase the latest environmental innovations, technologies and solutions. It will also encourage broader community involvement in environmental action, contributing to Dubai’s vision for a more sustainable and innovative future.

DECE 2026 also seeks to strengthen cooperation with the education sector and advance scientific research and environmental studies, supporting the development of innovative solutions that help build a more sustainable future for generations to come.

The conference will focus on six themes reflecting Dubai’s environmental priorities: biodiversity, natural resources, food security, climate change, the circular economy and environmental artificial intelligence.

The ‘Biodiversity’ theme will examine environmental protection, conservation and habitat restoration, as well as future challenges and opportunities and the role of the community in safeguarding nature.

The ‘Natural Resources’ theme will highlight efforts to preserve air, soil and water quality. Specialised sessions will explore their impact on human health and ecosystems, along with the measures required to protect these vital resources.

The ‘Food Security’ theme will examine Dubai’s food security strategy and the key initiatives supporting sustainable supply chains. Discussions will also address food loss and waste, as well as public-private partnerships aimed at strengthening local production.

The ‘Climate Change’ theme will explore efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen climate adaptation and resilience. It will also examine the role of partnerships, innovative financing models and artificial intelligence in advancing climate action.

The ‘Circular Economy’ theme will review best practices in the management of waste, water and packaging materials, the economic opportunities created by the transition to a circular economy, and approaches to electronic waste recycling.

The ‘Environmental Artificial Intelligence’ theme will examine how advanced technologies can support water resource management, monitor coastal and green areas, analyse environmental changes and enhance data collection to inform decision-making and future planning.

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority leads the environment and climate change agenda, working to mitigate the impacts of climate change and adapt to its effects in alignment with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the national and local environmental agendas, including the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Established under Law No. (11) of 2024, the Authority works to protect the environment and enhance its sustainability through a set of priorities that include conserving biodiversity, protecting the marine and terrestrial environment, enhancing food security, supporting the transition to a circular economy, and encouraging the sustainable use of resources, in line with the sustainable development goals.

The Authority bases its decisions on data-driven, science-based policies and champions the concept of strategic partnerships through collaboration with the government sector, the business sector, academia, and the community, supporting the achievement of Dubai’s sustainability targets and reinforcing its position as a global model for environmental and climate action.