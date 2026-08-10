DUBAI,10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), announced that the Authority is collaborating with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to prepare and evaluate a guide to natural reserves.

The initiative is among a series of high-quality initiatives and projects featured at the first edition of the Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition 2026, which will take place on September 7 and 8.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of a press conference held today in Dubai to announce the organisation of the inaugural edition of the conference, scheduled to be held under the theme “Protecting Our Environment… Securing Our Future,” bin Thani said the conference will also see the launch of an Environmental Photography Award in the UAE, in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award.

He noted that the initiative will contribute to raising environmental awareness and engaging members of the community in environmental protection issues through art and photography.

The conference will also feature the launch of several initiatives related to biodiversity, along with initiatives aimed at enhancing the participation of individuals and various segments of the community in environmental action.

These initiatives will also highlight the role of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority in protecting the environment and promoting public awareness of environmental issues.

He added that the event will bring together key stakeholders to advance environmental dialogue and climate action at the national and regional levels. The conference and exhibition further reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for sustainability and environmental innovation.

The event, he explained, will convene decision-makers, government and private-sector representatives, environmental experts and specialists to explore the future of sustainability in Dubai.