DUBAI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the third edition of the Emirati Chefs Grant for Productive Families, organised in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA) and the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA Dubai).

The programme aims to empower productive families by developing their culinary and entrepreneurial skills, enhancing their capabilities in managing small and medium-sized enterprises, and supporting talented individuals in refining their expertise.

This aligns with Dubai Culture's mandate and sectoral priorities to strengthen community development; celebrate the UAE's rich hospitality traditions; and showcase the distinctive character of Emirati cuisine, expanding its presence on the global stage and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for the creative economy.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the programme's role in creating a supportive environment that enables productive families and Emirati chefs to refine their skills, broaden their professional horizons, and explore new opportunities for innovation. She noted that the programme contributes to elevating the profile of Emirati cuisine while celebrating its authentic traditions and recipes, which form an integral part of the UAE's collective cultural memory.

She said: "Through the Emirati Chefs Grant for Productive Families, Dubai Culture continues to empower families and develop their capabilities to benefit from the expertise of leading specialists.

The programme enriches participants' experiences while encouraging them to reimagine Emirati cuisine through contemporary interpretations that honour its authentic flavours and showcase its richness and diversity. It also enables participants to transform their ideas and ambitions into sustainable ventures that express Emirati identity and strengthen the presence of culinary arts within Dubai's cultural and creative landscape."

Part of the Dubai Cultural Grant programme, the initiative offers productive families the opportunity to build successful careers as culinary entrepreneurs while preserving the traditions of Emirati cuisine. It also prepares participants to take part in the cultural, artistic and entertainment events and festivals hosted across Dubai throughout the year, supporting the emirate's cultural and creative industries.

Dubai Culture will also support the education and training of 10 participants from productive families through a holistic culinary arts empowerment programme.

Running from 25 July 2026 to 27 February 2027, the programme's third edition will feature a series of practical training workshops and mentoring sessions delivered by leading experts from ICCA Dubai. Participants will gain practical knowledge of industry standards, innovative menu development, food safety and public health, nutrition, cost management, planning and preparation techniques, visual identity and branding, as well as licensing requirements.

The programme will also provide participants with opportunities to take part in cultural events and build professional networks, enabling them to strengthen their skills, enhance the quality of their culinary offerings, develop their business ideas, and transform their passion for culinary arts into sustainable economic opportunities.