DUBAI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) participated in the Dubai Mallathon at Dubai International Airport, as part of the community initiative aimed at encouraging physical activity as a way of life and promoting health and quality of life across the community.

DFWAC’s participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting community and sports initiatives that contribute to building a healthier and more active society, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to enhance quality of life in Dubai.

Through its participation in the event, DFWAC sought to highlight the importance of integrating mental and physical well-being, as well as the positive role of physical activity in building self-confidence, strengthening psychological and physical resilience, and reducing stress. These benefits can help individuals navigate life’s challenges with greater balance and positivity, while reinforcing the role of physical activity as a way of life that contributes to overall well-being and quality of life.

On the occasion, Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said: “DFWAC’s participation in the Dubai Mallathon stems from our belief that investing in mental and physical health is not a luxury, but a direct investment in the future of families and society. Building a healthy and cohesive society requires us to translate the principles of quality of life into everyday practices that everyone can embrace.”

She mentioned that this initiative demonstrates how Dubai stays ahead of the curve when it comes to community living. For the leadership, supporting people isn't just about handing out services—it's about building spaces that make healthier, happier lives a seamless part of Dubai's future.

Al Mansouri also highlighted the significance of hosting the event at Dubai International Airport, one of the city’s most dynamic facilities and a global gateway. She noted that transforming such a large and vibrant space into an organized environment that encourages healthy activity demonstrates Dubai’s ability to creatively leverage its world-class infrastructure while reinforcing the idea that healthy practices can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

DFWAC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting community mental and physical wellness, while supporting initiatives that foster family stability, social cohesion, and a higher quality of life.