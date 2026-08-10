DUBAI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the UAE Esports League kicked off today, organised by the UAE Esports Federation, with “Call of Duty” being added to the lineup of games featured in the competition.

A total of 50 teams, represented by 600 players, are taking part in the competition, which will run until September 5. The participation reflects the size of the game’s competitive community and the growing interest in taking part in official esports tournaments in the UAE.

The inclusion of the game in the league’s third edition is part of the UAE Esports Federation’s efforts to expand the scope of competition, diversify the games featured, attract new communities of players and teams, and provide them with opportunities to participate and compete within an official and organized framework under the Federation’s umbrella.

Saeed Ali Al Taher, Secretary-General of the Federation, said that the third edition of the league represents a new milestone in the development of local tournaments.

He added: “At the UAE Esports Federation, we are working to make the league an inclusive platform for the various gaming communities across the country and to provide as many players and teams as possible with opportunities to participate in official and organized competitions.”