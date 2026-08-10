ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today celebrated the arrival of its inaugural flight to Tashkent, officially launching the airline's first route to Uzbekistan and creating a new connection between Abu Dhabi and one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

The new daily non-stop service reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a premium gateway, connecting Uzbekistan to the UAE, the wider region and Etihad’s expanding global network. Through Abu Dhabi, travellers from Uzbekistan can seamlessly access major gateways across GCC, Europe, Levant and North America, further strengthening connectivity between Central Asia and global centres of commerce, culture and innovation.

The launch is complemented by Etihad’s recently introduced codeshare partnership with Uzbekistan Airways, enabling guests to travel beyond Tashkent to eight destinations across Uzbekistan - Andijan, Bukhara, Fergana, Namangan, Nukus, Samarkand, Termez and Urgench - as well as selected international destinations on the Uzbekistan Airways network.

The new service brings Abu Dhabi closer to guests in Uzbekistan, providing direct access to one of the region’s leading destinations for culture, leisure and business. From the architectural beauty of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the cultural experiences of Saadiyat Island to the entertainment attractions of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi offers a distinctive blend of Emirati hospitality, world-class resorts, luxury experiences and year-round attractions that continue to attract visitors from around the world.

Speaking at the launch event, Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "Today’s inaugural flight to Tashkent is a proud moment for Etihad and an important milestone in our continued network expansion. Uzbekistan is one of Central Asia’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets, with a rich cultural heritage, strong tourism appeal and growing economic significance.

“By launching a daily, non-stop service between Abu Dhabi and Tashkent, we are opening a new gateway between Central Asia and the world. Through Abu Dhabi, travellers can seamlessly connect to destinations across Etihad’s expanding global network, supported by the premium service and hospitality that Etihad is renowned for.”

The new service is designed to meet growing demand for travel between Uzbekistan, the UAE and key international markets. It supports stronger tourism flows, greater business connectivity, and enhanced access to global opportunities for travellers in both directions.