JAKARTA, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) and stock exchange operators launched a Sharia-compliant Gold Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) on Monday, aiming to expand the nation's bullion market and deepen capital sector liquidity, Indonesian news agency (ANTARA) reported.

"This marks the expansion of the bullion market as a quick win within our eight action plans," said Friderica Widyasari Dewi, Chairwoman of the OJK Board of Commissioners, during the launch in Jakarta.

The newly introduced Gold ETF allows investors to gain exposure to gold price movements on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) without physically storing the precious metal.

The instrument adheres to Islamic financial principles under a fatwa issued by the National Sharia Council of the Indonesian Ulema Council (DSN-MUI).

Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) President Director Samsul Hidayat said the product integrates physical gold as an underlying asset, records digital ownership via Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) at KSEI, and facilitates participation unit trading on the IDX.

"Today's launch of the Gold ETF symbolizes our hope that the capital market will thrive and contribute to Golden Indonesia 2045," Hidayat said, adding that the initiative bridges physical commodities with traditional capital markets to diversify local investment options.

Deputy Finance Minister Juda Agung assured investors that the newly introduced instrument is fully collateralized by tangible assets.

He noted that global demand for the asset class has surged, with worldwide Gold ETF assets under management (AUM) reaching US$559 billion and holding over 4,025 tons of gold by 2025.