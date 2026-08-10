BEIJING, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- China's humanoid robot makers commanded more than 97% of global shipments in the first half of 2026, according to new industry data affirming the country's early lead against US rivals in the burgeoning field.

Global humanoid robot shipments totaled roughly 19,100 units in the first half of 2026, more than triple the 5,100 units shipped in the same period last year, according to data from Smart Analytics Global, carried by Bloomberg.

The California-based research firm expects shipments to rise to around 60,000 units this year and reach half a million by 2030.

Shanghai-based Agibot overtook Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics to claim the top spot in market share, capturing 44% of global shipments with 8,400 units in the six-month period, compared with Unitree's 5,900 units. Their volumes dwarf shipments from top US companies such as Tesla Inc., Figure AI Inc. and Agility Robotics Inc., underscoring the pace of development within China.

"Industrial and commercial applications accounted for more than 70% of shipments, up from approximately 50% a year earlier," said Linda Sui, founder and principal researcher at SAG. Regulatory uncertainty and geopolitical risks could shape the industry's next phase of growth, Sui added.