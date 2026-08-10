MOSCOW, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) totaled 12.72 trillion rubles ($159.3 billion) as of August 1, 2026, or 5.4% of GDP projected for this year, according to files released on the Russian Finance Ministry’s website, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

As of August 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF amounted to 3.69 trillion rubles (1.6% of GDP projected for 2026), which equals $46.2 bn. As of July 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF was 3.61 trillion rubles.

"In July 2026, the National Wealth Fund’s assets totaling 1,632.2 million rubles were converted into 158.9 kg of unallocated gold, while assets totaling 529.7 mn rubles were converted into 47.1 mn Chinese yuan," according to the ministry.

The estimated amount of revenues from depositing NWF resources on accounts in foreign currency with the Bank of Russia recalculated to US dollars from December 15, 2025 to July 31, 2026 totaled $62.2 mn, which is equivalent to 4.97 bn rubles.

The exchange rate difference on the Fund’s assets nominated in foreign currency and revaluation of the cost of gold, in which the NWF’s resources have been invested, totally amounted to 67.2 bn rubles from January 1 to July 31, 2026.

A total of 189.7 bn Chinese yuan, and 141.2 tonnes of gold were on accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia as of August 1.