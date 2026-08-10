ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Colombia over an earthquake that struck the country and resulted in deaths and injuries, in addition to substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Republic of Colombia and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.