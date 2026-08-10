FRANKFURT, 10th August, 2026 (WAM)-- European stocks closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session as a lack of positive progress in US-Iran talks and uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz rendered the mood cautious, dpa reported.

Investors also looked ahead to the crucial US inflation data this week for clues about the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.03%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed up by 0.02% and 0.13%, while the UK's FTSE 100 settled lower by 0.35%. Switzerland's SMI moved up 0.61%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark,Finland, Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Sweden ended weak.

The Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Türkiye closed higher, while Austria, Iceland, Russia and Spain ended flat.

Eurozone investor confidence returned to positive territory in August, driven by robust economic data, survey data from the

behavioural research institute Sentix showed Monday.

The sentix Economic Sentiment Index rose to 0.9 in August from -3.1 in July. The score was expected to improve to -0.7.