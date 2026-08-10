MADRID, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Andalusian authorities said on Monday that a devastating forest fire in southwestern Spain continues to spread.

The fire broke out in Huelva province last Thursday. The regional government estimated the affected area at more than 20,000 hectares (around 200 square kilometers), though the exact extent of destruction within that area remains unclear.

The Regional Minister of the Interior of Andalusia, Antonio Sanz, stated that the fire is currently "beyond the firefighting services' capacity to extinguish".

He told reporters this is not due to a lack of resources, but rather "because of the extreme and unpredictable intensity of the flames".

Sanz explained that the primary focus at present is on "protecting people," adding that a total of 479 people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Around 600 firefighters continue to combat the blaze near the small town of Niebla, located about 60 kilometers west of Seville. In the mountainous and somewhat inaccessible forest terrain, more than 20 firefighting planes and helicopters have been deployed to provide support.