VIENNA, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Drought and a lack of rainfall in Austria over recent months have caused unprecedented, severe losses, damaging key agricultural crops, leading to livestock feed shortages, and setting a new record for agricultural sector losses at nearly €1 billion.

Latest official figures show that all Austrian federal states registered significant rainfall deficits in recent months, with precipitation levels dropping by more than 75% since June 15 compared to the ten-year average (2016–2025). The country also experienced an unprecedented number of hot days, recording 42 days where temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius.

Data from the Austrian Hagelversicherung (Agricultural Insurance Company) indicated that all federal states and key crops were affected, particularly corn, potatoes, sugar beets, pumpkins, and soybeans, along with grains in certain areas.

Insurance experts emphasised that Austria now faces severe drought damage roughly every three years, compared to once every ten years in the past, highlighting that agriculture is impacted by climate change more than any other sector.