FUJAIRAH, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah Digital Government, in collaboration with the Cybersecurity Council and the Fujairah Geographic Information Systems Centre, has launched an awareness campaign aimed at promoting physical security practices and protecting digital assets and systems, contributing to a secure digital environment and raising awareness of security risks.

The awareness messages focus on the importance of restricting access to areas containing sensitive systems and data, protecting devices from theft, and mitigating the risk of data breaches, as well as utilizing surveillance systems to prevent potential incidents.

The campaign also highlights the integration between physical security measures and cybersecurity, and its role in enhancing the protection of digital assets while supporting the continuity and efficiency of digital systems and services.