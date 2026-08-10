ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, over the death of Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to President Thongloun Sisoulith.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed also sent similar messages of condolences to Dr. Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.