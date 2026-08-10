AACHEN, Germany, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Show Jumping Team is participating in the FEI World Championships, hosted in Aachen, Germany, from August 11 to 23.

The show jumping competitions will take place from August 19 to 23, featuring elite riders at the Allianz Park in the Soers region of Aachen, one of the world's premier and most historic equestrian venues.

The UAE squad includes Omar Abdulaziz Al Marzooqi riding 'Enjoy de la Mure', Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi with 'Hudson de Vains', Humaid Abdullah Al Muhairi on 'Foncetti v/d Heffinck', and Salem Ahmed Al Suwaidi riding 'Flonflon'.

Riders Mohamed Al Ghurair and Mabkhout Al Karbi will join the youth category events, competing in the 'STAWAG Prize' and the 'Sparkasse Prize'.