SEOUL, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports soared in double digits in the first 10 days of August, supported by surging demand for locally-made semiconductors, customs office data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments totalled US$21.29 billion from 1st to 10th August, up 45.3 percent from the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

Daily average exports jumped 45.3 percent to US$3.04 billion during the 10-day period.

The country's imports increased by 23.1 percent year-on-year to US$19.49 billion during the first 10 days of August, resulting in a trade surplus of US$1.80 billion.

Imports of semiconductors, semiconductor equipment, machinery, cars and mobile devices recorded double-digit growth during the period.