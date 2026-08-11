ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has closed the registration for Season 12 of Prince of Poets, following a month-long application period from 7th July to 6th August 2026. This season attracted more than 1,500 entries from male and female poets representing 38 countries.

The broad and diverse participation in the new season reflects a rich variety of poetic experiences from different cultures, bringing together multiple perspectives and styles. This diversity creates opportunities to discover new talent and creative approaches while contributing to the vitality and diversity of the Arab poetry scene.

With registration now closed, the Prince of Poets competition enters its second stage, during which the judging panel will evaluate the submissions and select a longlist of 150 poets.

The selected poets will be hosted in Abu Dhabi to meet the judging panel and recite their poems before its members, marking the competition's transition from written submissions to live performances.

The programme reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to preserving Arab cultural heritage, fostering cultural dialogue and strengthening its role as a centre for culture and creativity.

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority remains committed to safeguarding the Arabic language and promoting poetry as a vital expression of Arab identity. Through initiatives such as Prince of Poets, the Authority works to preserve literary heritage, foster creativity and encourage younger generations to engage with the rich tradition of Arabic poetry.