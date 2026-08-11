SYDNEY, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Australia's central bank held its cash rate steady at 4.35 percent as expected on Tuesday, saying the economy was slowing in the face of tighter financial conditions, while warning that it might have to hike rates again if needed.
Wrapping up its August policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia board said it would do what was necessary to bring inflation back to its 2 percent to 3 percent target band, including increasing the cash rate target further if upside risks materialise.