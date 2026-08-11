SYDNEY, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Australia's central bank held its cash rate steady at ​4.35 percent as expected on Tuesday, saying ‌the economy was slowing in the face of tighter financial conditions, while warning ​that it might have to ​hike rates again if needed.

Wrapping up ⁠its August policy meeting, the ​Reserve Bank of Australia board said ​it would do what was necessary to bring inflation back to its 2 percent to ​3 percent target band, including increasing ​the cash rate target further if upside risks ‌materialise.