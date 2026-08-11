LISBON, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Julius Johansen won stage 5 of the Volta a Portugal on Monday afternoon, claiming his second victory of the race after winning the prologue.

The Dane has now secured five professional victories, all in 2026 and all in individual time trials.

The latest win, though, comes in the longest distance to date. Stage 5 of the Volta a Portugal was contested across a 17.4km-long course, with Johansen crossing the line 30 seconds faster than the second-fastest rider on the day.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG also placed Luca Giaimi and Adrià Pericas in the stage top 10. Giaimi finished fifth, while Pericas took 10th and moved up four places in the general classification to fifth overall.

Leaping up four places in the GC, Pericas continues to wear the white jersey as the best young rider in the race.

Alexis Guerin of Anicolor/Campicarn leads the general classification with an overall time of 16 hours, 39 minutes and 31 seconds. His teammate Artem Nych is second, 1 minute and 12 seconds behind, while Antunes is third at 1 minute and 52 seconds. Pericas is fourth, 2 minutes and 26 seconds off the lead.