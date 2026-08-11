BRUSSELS, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union will begin banning the use of PFAS chemicals in food packaging from Wednesday, 12th August, in one of the first steps towards implementing sweeping new EU packaging rules that will gradually reshape packaging and waste management across the bloc through 2040.

PFAS is a group of chemical substances (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also known as the Forever Chemicals, because they persist in the environment and do not break down easily. They have been widely used in paper and cardboard food packaging to make the materials resistant to water and grease.

These substances have raised health and environmental concerns, with some PFAS compounds suspected of being linked to an increased risk of cancer and adverse effects on fertility.

The new regulation aims to reduce the growing volume of packaging waste in the EU, which currently stands at around 177.8 kilogrammes per inhabitant annually.

According to data from the European Union's statistical office, Eurostat, packaging waste increased through 2021 before declining over the following two years.

The new EU rules seek to reduce packaging waste by 15 percent by 2040.

The regulation includes a series of measures that will gradually come into effect over the coming years.