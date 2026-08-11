BRUSSELS, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union has indefinitely postponed the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which was originally due to become operational in 2021 before facing a series of delays.

The decision means that visa-exempt travellers to Europe will not, for the time being, be required to obtain an ETIAS travel authorisation before their trip.

According to the latest official information published on the system's website, ETIAS is “currently not in operation”, and no applications for travel authorisations are being collected.

The website said the EU will announce the specific launch date “several months” before ETIAS goes live.

The change comes just weeks after reports indicated that the system's launch had been pushed back to 2027.

ETIAS is an electronic travel authorisation system designed to require nationals of visa-exempt countries to obtain prior authorisation before travelling to participating European countries. It is similar in principle to the US Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) and Canada's Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).