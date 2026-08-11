ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is expanding its youth empowerment initiatives across sustainability, technology, and international development as it marks International Youth Day on Wednesday.

The Federal Youth Authority, alongside the Emirates Youth Council and local and institutional youth councils, plays a pivotal role in providing effective channels for young people to voice their ideas and aspirations, while strengthening their participation in developing initiatives and solutions that serve society and support the development journey.

In 2025, the seventh cycle of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council was formed for the 2025-2028 term, while in 2026 the Federal Youth Authority launched the “National Readiness Programme – Ghatareef” to equip Emirati secondary school graduates with future-oriented knowledge and skills, as well as values that enhance their readiness for family, academic and professional life.

In the clean energy sector, the “Sustainability Ambassadors” programme, part of Masdar's “Youth 4 Sustainability” initiative, received nearly 600 applications for its 2026 cycle. Fifty young men and women representing 10 nationalities were selected, with Emiratis accounting for 76 percent of participants, to receive training in renewable energy, the circular economy, sustainable agriculture, digital skills and programming.

Since the establishment of the Arab Youth Centre in 2017, the UAE has emerged as a regional platform for developing youth capabilities through initiatives such as the “Arab Youth Hackathon”, the “Arab Youth Startup Marketplace ”, “Youth Solutions” and the “Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme”, in addition to the launch of the “Arab Youth Opportunities” platform in 2018.

In 2026, the Arab Youth Centre and the UAE Space Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support Arab youth in space sciences and advanced technology, coinciding with the launch of the first edition of the “Arab Youth Space Hackathon”.

In January 2026, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation inaugurated the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute for Vocational Education in Senegal, with a capacity of around 1,000 students. The institute offers a range of specialisations aimed at preparing young professionals to meet labour market needs and support sustainable development.

In February 2026, The Digital School and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, with the support of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, launched the "Jusur Al Foras" (Arabic for bridges of opportunity) to equip 100,000 young men and women with skills and connect at least 10,000 of them with employment opportunities, helping bridge the gap between skills acquisition and employment.

This track expanded further in July of the same year through an initiative to support digital education targeting more than 500,000 beneficiaries in Mauritania, Nigeria, Lesotho, Zambia, Namibia and Angola. The initiative includes establishing 100 digital learning spaces, training teachers and young people, and implementing educational programmes in seven languages.

On global policy, UNESCO's Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme formally adopted the UAE-hosted "Youth4Water" initiative in April. Led by Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the project will manage regional hubs across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Small Island Developing States through 2029.

Separately, the General Women's Union launched the "Fatima bint Mubarak Initiative for Digital Leadership for African Women" during its participation in the “Youth Knowledge Forum”, held in Geneva, Switzerland, in July.