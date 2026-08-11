AJMAN, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation (ICO) has launched its 2026 schools campaign, featuring a range of initiatives inside the UAE and abroad.

The campaign will help cover tuition fees for students facing financial difficulties in the UAE and provide computers, school transport, bags and stationery. It will also support the maintenance of schools and educational facilities abroad.

Dr. Khaled Abdulwahab Al Khaja, ICO Secretary-General, said that education is one of the key pillars of development and a genuine investment in people. He noted that the organisation is committed to directing part of its charitable programmes towards supporting education, based on its belief that access to education contributes to building more stable and prosperous societies.

He added that the campaign places particular emphasis on needs within the UAE, especially those of orphans, and seeks to cover tuition fees for as many children from underprivileged families as possible.

The organisation has also prepared a programme to sponsor Quran teachers in disadvantaged areas outside the UAE, alongside other charitable initiatives supporting education.