DUBAI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Sports has organised its first Innovation Lab to discuss mechanisms to develop a roadmap for its sports services, in line with the UAE Code for Government Services and the Zero Bureaucracy Programme.

The lab brought together ministry employees responsible for service development to review core, support and complementary services and identify priorities for their transformation.

Participants discussed updates to regulatory frameworks, the use of agentic AI in government services, key performance indicators and policies required to support service development.

Humaid Al-Muhairi, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Ministry of Sports, said the lab marked an important step in developing more flexible, integrated and proactive services.

"We aim to fundamentally transform services and leverage data and the latest technologies to deliver advanced services that meet customer needs and support the objectives of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme," he said.

Mohammed Amer, Head of the Government Services Office at the Ministry of Sports, said the initiative aimed to accelerate the transformation of government services by using innovation, advanced technologies and agentic AI to simplify procedures and improve efficiency and quality.

The lab also examined transformational and strategic initiatives supporting service development and identified priority areas for improvement in line with the UAE Code for Government Services.

The initiative supports the Zero Bureaucracy Programme and the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, with a focus on developing agile and proactive government services that respond to the evolving needs of the sports sector.