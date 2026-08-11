AJMAN, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government's summer programme, Ajman Summer 2026, has attracted 2,370 participants across 119 programmes and activities in its fourth week, exceeding its target of 2,362, bringing the overall target achievement rate to 100.3 percent.

The programme offered sporting, scientific, cultural, community, volunteer and recreational activities for children, adolescents, young people and other members of the community.

Activities were distributed across the Boys’ Summer Centre, the Girls’ Summer Centre, the Scientific Summer Centre, the Cultural Summer Centre, community programmes, government and private sector programmes, voluntary and humanitarian programmes, the Sports Centre for People of Determination, as well as competitions and recreational programmes.

Several programmes exceeded participation targets. The Scientific Summer Centre reached 136 percent of its target, volunteer and humanitarian programmes 129.2 percent, community programmes 128.5 percent and the Sports Centre for People of Determination 107.2 percent.

The Boys’ Summer Centre delivered seven programmes for 462 participants, compared with a target of 515. Activities included swimming, taekwondo, football, skills development and heritage programmes. Swimming reached 105 percent of its participation target and football 116.7 percent.

The Girls’ Summer Centre held 64 workshops and programmes, recording cumulative attendance of 694 over four days, or an average of 174 participants a day.

The Scientific Summer Centre's Robot Programming programme attracted 34 participants, exceeding its target of 25, while the Cultural Summer Centre held 10 workshops and activities with cumulative attendance of 200.

Community programmes attracted 167 participants against a target of 130, including 104 senior citizens and 63 children and young people.

Government and private-sector entities delivered 24 programmes covering awareness, knowledge and skills, attracting 808 participants against a target of 892.

Volunteer and humanitarian programmes drew 84 participants against a target of 65. The Ihsan Yosal (Benevolence Reaches) initiative attracted 59 participants, while the Ihsan Yuqaddem (Benevolence Gives) initiative drew 25.

The Sports Centre for People of Determination recorded 359 participants against a target of 335 across four sporting and artistic programmes, all of which exceeded their participation targets.

Three competitions and recreational programmes attracted a further 82 participants.

Participant satisfaction ranged between 96percent and 99percent across measures covering programme quality, organisation and overall experience.

Ajman Summer 2026 will enter its fifth and final week with the conclusion of programmes and activities held throughout this year's edition.