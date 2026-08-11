DUBAI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, represented by Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, has assessed around 50 students taking part in TALENTiFY, a programme run by the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) in Abu Dhabi.

The assessments, conducted under the Student Talent Identification Programme, included the Hamdan Giftedness Test, a scientific tool developed by the Foundation to identify gifted students and provide indicators of their potential and capabilities.

The initiative forms part of cooperation between the two organisations to strengthen efforts to identify and nurture gifted students across the UAE.

The assessments included the Hamdan Giftedness Test, alongside assessments conducted as part of the Student Talent Identification Programme. The process provides scientific indicators that help identify students’ potential and capabilities across different areas.

Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation also held an interactive session for specialists and parents, introducing the methodology behind the Hamdan Giftedness Test and the objectives of the Student Talent Identification Programme. The session highlighted their role in supporting the early identification of gifted students and underscored the importance of collaboration between families and educational institutions in creating an environment that nurtures students’ abilities and helps them realise their potential.

Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said that early identification of giftedness provides an essential foundation for establishing sustained development pathways for students.

He noted that Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences continues to advance its scientific tools and programmes while expanding partnerships with national organisations to strengthen gifted education and development across the UAE.

Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director-General of ATRC, said, “Empowering young national talent is a core pillar of ATRC’s mission. We are committed to providing specialised programmes that enable students to discover their potential and develop their skills in science and advanced technology. Our partnership with Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation reflects our belief in the importance of collaboration among national institutions to build a strong pipeline of innovators and researchers who will lead the AI economy of the future.”

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, through Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, continues to implement specialised programmes and initiatives that advance the identification and development of gifted students and foster a culture of excellence and innovation, supporting the UAE’s commitment to investing in people and preparing future generations to lead and contribute to the nation’s continued development.