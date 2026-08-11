ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, is accelerating the future of AI-powered, teacher-led learning through an expanded professional learning programme empowering 2,300 teachers ahead of the new academic year, with the introduction of Alef AI for Teachers as a core component of the initiative.

Designed to move beyond traditional technology training, the year-round professional learning model equips educators with the knowledge, tools and ongoing support needed to integrate AI effectively into teaching. The programme combines professional development with curriculum-aligned AI capabilities to help teachers plan more effectively, personalise instruction and improve classroom outcomes.

Rather than focusing only on platform onboarding, the programme supports teachers throughout the instructional cycle – from lesson planning and classroom delivery to formative assessment, differentiation and data-informed decision-making. It includes in-person and virtual training, self-paced learning through Alef Academy, subject-specific support, coaching and continuous implementation guidance.

Alef Education has introduced Alef AI for Teachers, bringing together capabilities including Toki Studio, Magic Buttons and Generative Apps to streamline lesson preparation, adapt learning materials, develop assessments and create curriculum-aligned classroom resources. Embedded within Alef Education’s learning ecosystem, these tools aim to enhance teacher productivity while keeping educators in full control of instructional decisions.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said, “The future of education depends on empowering teachers, not replacing them. By combining sustained professional learning with curriculum-aligned AI, we are enabling educators to spend less time on administrative preparation and more time doing what matters most - engaging students, responding to their learning needs and delivering high-quality instruction.”

The expanded programme supports educators in moving from a content-completion approach towards more responsive, evidence-informed classroom practice.

Training will therefore connect each product capability to a clear instructional purpose. For example, teachers will explore how flexible assignment tools can support whole-class, group, or individual learning, how live analytics and formative checks can make student understanding visible during a lesson, and how reports can inform intervention, reinforcement, or extension.

Through this integrated approach, Alef Education is advancing a responsible and human-centric model for AI adoption in education by combining teacher expertise, professional judgement and innovative technology. This reflects Alef Education’s broader vision to harness technology, particularly AI, as an enabler of more personalised, inclusive and evidence-based learning experiences at scale.