AJMAN, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Arusha Cooray, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid welcomed the Sri Lankan Ambassador and wished her success in performing her duties.

The meeting touched upon bilateral relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka and ways to strengthen them to serve the interests of the two friendly peoples and boost cooperation across various fields.

For her part, the Sri Lankan Ambassador expressed her appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Ammar for the warm welcome and hospitality, commending the development witnessed across the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ajman in particular.