DUBAI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has recorded remarkable results delivered through its Social Protection System for workers during the first half of 2026, strengthening the protection of workers’ financial entitlements and enhancing their awareness.

Dalal Alshehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at the Ministry, affirmed that the positive results reflect the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing a safe, stable and sustainable work environment that promotes workers’ quality of life and wellbeing and protects their rights while balancing them with those of employers, supporting efforts to achieve national priorities and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

“The successes that have been achieved in the first half of 2026 confirm the effectiveness of the comprehensive strategy that the Ministry is implementing in the labour market, which centres on building sustainable partnerships with federal and local government entities, as well as the private sector, as a means to support efforts to implement legislation and enhance compliance,” Alshehhi explained.

She noted that the impressive results also help ensure the optimal execution of initiatives and programmes aimed at reinforcing the UAE’s position as a pioneer and role model in protecting workers’ rights.

Elaborating on the results, MoHRE announced that around 800,000 workers participated in the celebrations it had organised in more than 60 locations nationwide during the first half of 2026, in collaboration with its partners in the federal and local governments, as well as the private sector to engage workers in national occasions and holidays, enhance their social inclusion and wellbeing.

The figures reveal that over 44,000 workers have benefitted from the Workers Protection Programme, each of whom were paid an average amount of approximately AED7,000. By the end of the first half of this year, the programme had disbursed a total value of more than AED320 million.

Furthermore, the Unemployment Insurance Scheme reported more than AED512 million in total compensation provided to workers who lost their jobs, since its launch in 2024 until the end of the first half of 2026.

Regarding the Ministry’s awareness programmes, which are provided in 17 languages, 100 percent of targeted workers completed their mandatory guidance courses, while over 1.3 million workers benefited from specialised awareness programmes.

Figures also highlighted the efficiency of the Ministry’s digital and field inspection system, which enabled the seamless implementation of the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy from 15th June to 15th September, and the plan to allocate more than 12,000 rest stations for delivery riders throughout the period during which the policy was being implemented.

On the labour accommodation front, the number of accommodation facilities registered in the Labour Accommodation System exceeded 2,800 by the end of the first half of 2026, providing the highest standards of comfort, health, and safety for around 2 million workers.