SHARJAH, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office.

The Council reviewed the Sharjah Consultative Council's amendments to the draft law on regulating the Correctional Facility in Sharjah, to put in place the best legal legislation that contributes to the law's application, rights preservation, and the promotion of social stability.

The Council directed its General Secretariat to submit the draft law to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in preparation for its issuance.

The Council reviewed the report of the Organisational Structures Committee in Sharjah, highlighting the alignment of government agencies’ competencies with their founding legislation, leading to administrative and organisational practices improvements, methodology for preparing structures unification, governance and institutional sustainability enhancement, organisational structures modernisation, administrative organisation efficiency improvement, to improve integration departments, and support government transformation objectives.

According to the report, adopting organisational structures has contributed to better management hierarchies, well-defined responsibilities, and stronger governance across government entities, in addition to the direct impact on employees in terms of the clarity of administrative subordination, competencies, and career path.

The report also reviewed the organisational structures adopted during the past period, and plans to complete the remaining structures in a way that reflects the level of government performance and the integration of government roles among the various entities.