ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has become the first tourism board in the GCC region to receive both GIMI Innovation Level 3 Accreditation and GIMI Future Foresight Level 2 Accreditation from the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI), a US-based organisation that sets international standards for innovation management.

Saeed Ali Obaid Al Fazari, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “The double recognition from GIMI reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s confident management and leadership in innovation and strategic foresight. DCT Abu Dhabi is proud to be the driving force behind the sustainable growth of the emirate’s culture and tourism sectors, building an integrated ecosystem that champions innovation, heritage, and unparalleled experiences.”

GIMI Innovation Accreditation recognises organisations that demonstrate a structured commitment to driving growth through innovation. Achieving Level 3 proficiency marks a leap from innovation management to innovation leadership, recognising organisations with clear innovation targets, a strong portfolio of projects and proven business models, supported by effective governance, dedicated resources and active collaboration across their internal and external innovation ecosystem.

The achievement also reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s agility and pace of progress, having advanced from Level 2 to Level 3 Innovation Accreditation in just one year.

GIMI Future Foresight accreditation recognises organisations that embed foresight into strategic planning and decision-making. Achieving Level 2 demonstrates structured capabilities to anticipate change through scenario planning, integrate foresight into projects and adapt strategically to an evolving operating environment.