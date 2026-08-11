DUBAI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has announced that its Service Excellence Programme issued 3,223 mystery shopper reports to participating companies and their branches during H1 2026, reflecting the private sector’s continued commitment to enhancing business practices in line with global standards.

The reports are designed to help increase customer satisfaction and encourage businesses to foster a culture of institutional excellence in customer service.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said, “Mystery shopper reports serve as a practical tool for companies to gain a comprehensive understanding of their customers’ experiences, identify areas for improvement, and enhance service standards.

"By providing insights and feedback based on objective assessments, the Service Excellence Programme enables companies to improve their performance and respond more effectively to evolving customer expectations. This strengthens their ability to deliver exceptional experiences that support business growth and enhance competitiveness.”

Participating companies receive mystery shopper reports regularly, providing detailed feedback on their customer service performance. The reports highlight areas of strength and opportunities for improvement, enabling companies to make informed, data-driven decisions and implement strategies that enhance the experience of their customers.

The programme evaluates companies based on criteria aligned with global best practices, including branch appearance, policy and criteria, employees, service delivery, payment transactions, services provided for People of Determination, and customer happiness measurements. It also assesses the added value companies bring to customers through digital channels and other service enhancements.