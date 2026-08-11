ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL Group continues to strengthen its role in supporting the UAE’s strategic infrastructure projects by supplying products for key national developments. Through these efforts, the Group reinforces reliance on local industries, enhances supply chain resilience, and supports the country’s vision of building a highly competitive and sustainable economy.

The Group has played a pivotal role in the delivery of the Etihad Rail passenger project, supplying locally manufactured rebar to several project stations, as well as more than 80,000 tonnes of cement used in the production of concrete for passenger stations across the Al Dhafra Region and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

By supplying steel and cement for the project, EMSTEEL is contributing to one of the UAE’s most transformative strategic infrastructure developments, strengthening connectivity across the Emirates while showcasing the national industrial sector's capabilities to deliver high-quality, locally manufactured building materials that meet the highest engineering and technical standards.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL Group, said that the Etihad Rail project exemplifies the strong partnership between the UAE’s industrial sector and national infrastructure projects, reaffirming the role of Emirati industry as a key enabler of the country’s strategic development.

"At EMSTEEL, we are dedicated to supporting this vision by supplying locally manufactured products that enhance supply chain resilience, increase reliance on locally manufactured products, and contribute to the growth of the national economy. The project’s reliance on the Group’s products reflects the confidence placed in the UAE’s industrial sector and its ability to meet the requirements of strategic projects while providing the highest standards of quality and operational excellence," he said.

Eng. Mohammed Alshehhi, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, said, "The successful delivery of a project of this scale relies on a strong network of trusted partners. Throughout the project, we prioritised sourcing materials from local suppliers wherever possible, enabling us to leverage ‘Made in the UAE’ products that meet the highest quality standards."

EMSTEEL’s contribution played an important role in supporting project delivery, while reinforcing supply chain resilience, strengthening local industrial capabilities, and creating long-term value for the national economy, he said.

EMSTEEL’s contribution to the Etihad Rail project continues its long-standing support for landmark developments across the UAE. The Group has previously supplied materials for the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa, Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Dubai Metro stations, among other vital infrastructure projects.

Through its national manufactured products, EMSTEEL continues to strengthen the UAE’s industrial capabilities and reinforce the sector’s vital role in driving the nation’s sustainable development.