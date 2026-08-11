ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Etihad Payments (AEP), the owner and operator of the national switch and "Jaywan" domestic card scheme, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UnionPay International to facilitate the global acceptance of "Jaywan" mono-badged cards through the UnionPay network.

Under this collaboration, cardholders will be able to use their "Jaywan" mono-badged cards at more than 100 million points of sale and 1.8 million ATMs across more than 183 countries and regions.

The signing ceremony took place at UnionPay International’s headquarters in Shanghai, where Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Al Etihad Payments, and Dong Junfeng, Chairman of China UnionPay and UnionPay International, signed the MoU.

Under the MoU, UnionPay will route "Jaywan" card transactions conducted outside the UAE to the UAE National Switch, operated by Al Etihad Payments.

Settlement arrangements will be governed by a separate MoU, which will include the provision of settlement, liquidity and foreign exchange services, thereby supporting the international expansion of the "Jaywan" scheme.

Al Dhaheri said that the signing of this MoU represents an important step in supporting the global expansion of the "Jaywan" scheme and enhancing the efficiency of cross-border payments, thereby facilitating trade, tourism and economic cooperation. This collaboration also expands opportunities for the international use of "Jaywan" cards, strengthening the scheme’s position among global payment schemes.

Junfeng said that the strategic partnership between China and the UAE continues to deepen, driving a growing demand for seamless cross-border payment services in trade and tourism.

"Building on the MoU on cross-border payments signed by the two central banks in 2025, these agreements will strengthen the global competitiveness and operational resilience of the UAE's domestic payment brand. Furthermore, this partnership will significantly improve local currency settlement efficiency and support bilateral trade ties," he said.

This collaboration builds on the existing partnership between Al Etihad Payments and UnionPay for the issuance of co-badged "Jaywan–UnionPay" cards by financial institutions in the UAE.

Under this arrangement, domestic transactions are processed via the "Jaywan" scheme, while international transactions are processed through the UnionPay International network.