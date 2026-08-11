ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of Frontier25 and The Climate Tribe, has received a delegation from the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), including Mariam Mohamed AlMusharrekh, Director-General of GovTalent, and Dr Amna Almahri, Executive Director of Learning Enablement and Effectiveness at GovAcademy.

The visit recognised the Tomouh team after the platform was selected among the top five worldwide in the e-learning category at the International Telecommunication Union’s World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), earning Champion status.

The WSIS awards honour entities worldwide for their excellence in leveraging digital technology to support the Sustainable Development Goals and global digital transformation.

Tomouh is Abu Dhabi Government’s AI-enabled learning platform, designed to deliver a personalised and future-focused learning experience for its employees.

Frontier25 supported the Tomouh platform by assessing green procurement practices in Abu Dhabi and reviewing procurement systems, global best practices, specification modules, and general supplier selection criteria, contributing to embedding values of sustainability in procurement lifecycles.

Thanking the teams for their work and dedication, Sheikha Shamma said, “The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, put education at the centre of his nation-building, and we are all part of this next phase, using AI to advance human development. It’s only when we invest in people that we can become more competitive as a nation.”