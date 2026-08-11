DUBAI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that the 14th edition of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST) 2026 attracted more than 750 nominations by the 31st July deadline, exceeding its target by more than 400 percent.

Submissions came from government and semi-government entities, private-sector companies, the business community, universities, schools and research centres from the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA and Chairwoman of the Award Organising Committee, said the response to this year’s edition underscores the award’s established standing as a leading platform for supporting and promoting innovative practices and initiatives in sustainable transport.

“We are committed to evaluating all submissions through a rigorous process characterised by objectivity, transparency and accuracy, ensuring that the most outstanding and impactful initiatives and projects are selected," she said.

This year’s edition also introduced a series of significant enhancements, including expanded award categories, new awards, and an increase in the total number of awards to 12 across four main categories: Elite, Sustainability, Inclusivity and Innovation.

Since its launch in 2008, the award has kept pace with the latest global developments by continuously enhancing its mechanisms, criteria, and categories to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for sustainable transport.