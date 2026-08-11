ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has published its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting its regulatory activities and achievements in nuclear safety, nuclear security, radiation safety, non-proliferation, as well as national and international cooperation throughout the year.

The report also highlighted a number of transformational projects launched by FANR in support of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, aimed at enhancing regulatory efficiency, driving excellence, and supporting the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Among these initiatives was the launch of the Unifying Import and Export Systems, a unified digital platform designed to simplify the import and export of nuclear and radiological materials while maintaining effective regulatory oversight.

FANR also launched the Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award to recognise outstanding individuals and organisations contributing to the advancement of the UAE's nuclear and radiation sector.

On the nuclear safety front, FANR conducted 36 inspections at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant throughout the year to verify the operator's compliance with the highest standards of safety, security, and non-proliferation, in accordance with FANR's regulatory requirements.

The authority also carried out more than 800 inspections across medical, industrial and other licensed facilities to ensure the safe handling, use and transport of radioactive materials, protect people and the environment, and verify that all nuclear materials in the UAE continue to be used exclusively for peaceful purposes.

As part of its mandate to strengthen national emergency preparedness and response capabilities, FANR conducted and participated in 15 national and international emergency exercises and drills, working closely with national stakeholders and international partners, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During 2025, FANR hosted the 8th International Symposium on the System of Radiological Protection, bringing together more than 600 international experts to discuss the latest developments in radiation protection, including advanced medical applications, artificial intelligence, and environmental protection.

FANR also continued to strengthen its research and development programme by participating in 10 national and international research projects with leading organisations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA).

These projects focused on enhancing nuclear reactor safety and exploring the application of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and human factors, to strengthen regulatory practices and support the future of nuclear regulation.

The report reflects FANR's continued commitment to protecting the public, workers and the environment while supporting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear energy and radioactive materials in the UAE.