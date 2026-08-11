SHARJAH, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Shamsa Entertainment City has opened in Aljada as part of the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 campaign, offering interactive activities and open-air entertainment for families.

Jointly organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the venue will run until 5th September under the theme "Shamsa Festival – Where Joy Shines".

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 covers Sharjah City, the Central Region and the East Coast destinations of Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn, with the campaign aimed at boosting retail and tourism activity across the emirate.

The campaign offers discounts of up to 75 percent across thousands of retail outlets and shopping malls, as well as more than 60 tourism packages and experiences.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said the campaign aimed to strengthen Sharjah's position as a tourism and family destination.

"It provides the emirate’s citizens, residents, and tourists with a summer atmosphere that brings together entertainment, creativity, and community engagement," he said.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the launch of Shamsa Entertainment City reflected the chamber's efforts to support economic activity and community well-being.