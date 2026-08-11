Egypt, UN stress need to improve humanitarian conditions, rebuild Gaza

CAIRO, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt and the United Nations stressed the need to improve humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and immediately begin early recovery and reconstruction efforts, with the Palestinian Authority playing a key role in the territory.

The remarks came during a meeting between Ambassador Mahmoud Omar, Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister and Director of the Palestine Department, and Ramiz Al-Akbarov, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Palestinian Territories, and Susanna Kaltek, Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in the Palestinian Territories.

The UN officials welcomed cooperation with the Egyptian Committee in Gaza and praised its coordination with international organisations in supporting Palestinians and alleviating humanitarian suffering. They also noted the restoration of electricity to the "Egyptian Freedom Camp".

The two sides called for increased humanitarian aid flows and greater donor contributions, while rejecting any displacement of Palestinians.

They also stressed the need to intensify international efforts to halt Israeli escalation in the West Bank, reduce tensions and violence, and prevent further deterioration on the ground.